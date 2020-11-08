Police pursuit in Perryville ends with suspect taking his own life

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday, November 8, 2020 at approximately 12:40 p.m. the Perryville Police Department was assisting Fugitive Recovery Agents contracted with Raleigh County West Virginia in locating 25-year-old Joshua E. Rice of Perryville, who was wanted on a bond revocation for multiple felony warrants.
When Rice was located in the 1300 block of S. Perryville Blvd., the Fugitive Recovery Agents attempted to take him into custody and Rice fled in his vehicle.
Police say he led officers on a short pursuit and upon encountering the police department’s officers, Rice pulled into a field in the 1700 block of Alma Ave. and shot himself in his vehicle.
According to Cpl. Jeri Cain, Public Information Officer for the Perryville Police Department, “Our officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance, but Rice passed at the scene. A .22 caliber revolver was recovered from Rice’s vehicle.”
