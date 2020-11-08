Mural ribbon cutting kicks off revitalization projects in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Revitalize 62966 organization kicked off its revitalization projects in Murphysboro by having a ribbon cutting for a mural along Walnut Street.
The Art Committee joined with the 62966 to unveil the first of roughly half-a-dozen murals as part of a two-year-project they have planned for the city.
“It makes me very proud to live here,” Revitalize 62966 Art Committee Chairperson Shirley Krienert said. “If you look at the mural and each little vignette in the letters, it creates a history and it also introduces new residents and visitors to the things that make Murphysboro special.”
Krienert said one of their main goals there is to make everyone feel more part of the community there.
“I truly think that Murphysboro is definitely on the upswing,” Krienert said. “If you look at what’s happening in the downtown area, plus everybody that is involved in the committees of the Revitalization 62966, it’s just a core group of people that are just really excited and really interested to make this a great community.”
The project’s goal is to help Murphysboro achieve economic and population growth through the creation of catalytic projects.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.