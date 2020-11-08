Ky. announces highest weekly COVID-19 case total

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday implored Kentuckians, especially those in red zone counties, to follow the recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19, with a continued escalation in cases that includes Kentucky’s highest test positivity rate in more than half a year and the highest number of cases in a week by almost 500 cases.
As of 4 p.m. Nov. 8, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 1,177
- New deaths: 4
- Total deaths: 1,565
- Currently hospitalized: 1,102
- Currently in ICU: 279
- Currently on ventilator: 148
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone.
Those reported lost to the virus Sunday include two 92-year-old men and a 77-year-old man from Hardin County; and a 76-year-old man from Marion County.
Reporting is limited on Sundays.
Additional information, including the number of Kentuckians who’ve recovered from COVID-19, will be reported Monday.
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
