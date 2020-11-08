First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We will be flirting with record highs for the next few afternoons as a high-amplitude pattern keeps it cold in the west and warm in the east. Increased moisture this morning is bringing areas of clouds and even a few sprinkles…but this should gradually push off to the north and west today and by afternoon most areas will have sunshine along with warm, breezy conditions. Highs this afternoon could approach 80 especially south and east. It will remain warm and humid Monday and Tuesday, before a cold front knocks temps down about 20 degrees on Wednesday.
A weakening cold front will be pushing through late Tuesday. It still looks like it will be just strong enough to touch off a line of showers and maybe a thundershower mainly Tuesday afternoon and evening. Behind this front temps will be closer to average for mid-November, with lows near 40 and highs near 60. Conditions look quiet and dry (and less humid) Wednesday thru Friday but models continue to indicate a fast-moving system with showers possible next weekend.
