First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We will be flirting with record highs for the next few afternoons as a high-amplitude pattern keeps it cold in the west and warm in the east. Increased moisture this morning is bringing areas of clouds and even a few sprinkles…but this should gradually push off to the north and west today and by afternoon most areas will have sunshine along with warm, breezy conditions. Highs this afternoon could approach 80 especially south and east. It will remain warm and humid Monday and Tuesday, before a cold front knocks temps down about 20 degrees on Wednesday.