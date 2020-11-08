First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Near-record warmth will continue for two more days before cooler air blows in behind a cold front Tuesday night. It looks like we’ll have enough moisture around for clouds and a sprinkle or two, but most of the region should stay dry until late Tuesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday should again reach the 75 to 80 range….with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Shower and isolated thunderstorm chances finally increase from the west late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening as the front finally moves through. Rainfall amounts at this point look relatively light.
Behind the cold front it will be cooler and less humid for the second half of the week…but the pattern will still not be especially cold. Another fast-moving system is shown moving out of the southwest next Saturday with a good chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm…this looks to be our next chance of rain after late Tuesday. At this point there is no really cold weather in the outlook.
