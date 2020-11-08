Egyptian Health Dept. reports 22 more COVID-19 cases

Healthcare officials are worried the rapid spread of the virus may overwhelm hospitals and medical resources. (Source: Live 5)
By Jessica Ladd | November 8, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 1:21 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on November 8, 2020, of 22 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 50s, 3 in their 70s, 1 in their 90s

o Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 50s, 3 in their 60s, 1 in their 70s, 1 in their 80s

o Please note: 1 Female in her 20s, 1 in their 30s, and 2 in their 40s reported November 7 have been transferred to their local health department

Gallatin County

o Female: 1 in their 40s

o Male: 1 in their teens

White County

o Female: 1 in their 40s, 2 in their 60s

o Male: 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 848 lab confirmed positives, including 17 deaths.

White County has had a total of 372 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 156 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

