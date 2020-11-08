Bi-County Health Dept. reports 1 more death, 80 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 80 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the Franklin-Williamson County region.
The individual is a female in her 70s from a long term care facility in Franklin county; she was previously confirmed to have acquired the disease and has passed away from COVID-related disease.
The positive individuals are currently being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, age and county are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One teenager, three in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, five in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s, and three in their 90s
- Males: One infant, one tween, two in their 20s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, and five in their 80s
Williamson County
- Females: One infant, one toddler, one child under 10, four teenagers, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, four in their 60s, three in their 70s, four in their 80s, and one in their 90s
- Males: One tween, two teenagers, four in their 20s, one in their 30s, four in their 40s, five in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s, and one in their 90s
To date, there have been a total of 2,430 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 1,318 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 66 deaths in Williamson County and 14 deaths in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 1,362 have recovered in Williamson County and 702 have recovered in Franklin County.
