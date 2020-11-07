Heartlanders concerned about Thanksgiving as grocery prices increase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you find yourself struggling this holiday season, you are not alone.
Many people may find themselves in a financial bind this Thanksgiving because of the rise in prices of groceries during COVID-19.
According the United State Department of Agriculture, in 2020 food at home prices have increased 3.4 percent.
Despite the changes, people still plan to celebrate Thanksgiving as they usually would.
“Honestly I think the sales for Thanksgiving has been better than it has in the past just for the fact that a lot of people may be staying at home... so I think they’re going to do a lot more family-oriented meals at their house,” said Groves.
Manager of Harps in Jackson, Kevin Groves, said they anticipate the shelves to be stocked as normal but customers may see a change in price.
“Prices have went up on stuff. The main thing is, we’re able to get a lot of the items back in that we haven’t been able to get for a while.” said Groves.
Some say they intend to keep the same holiday spirit, but plan to search for cheaper brands when shopping for the upcoming holiday.
“Yes. It’s going to be a typical traditional Thanksgiving, with a traditional meal,” said Martha Venable.
“We’re a lot more picky about the brands. Now you actually look at the brands and see which one is cheaper. There are a lot of things that I might have bought and may change.” said Diane Wichard
Groves recommends that shopping for your Thanksgiving groceries earlier in case there is a limit on certain items.
