8 more residents positive for COVID-19 in Reynolds Co.

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
To date, there have been 182 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Health Department staff is working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed.
If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
