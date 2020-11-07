Mild weather expected this weekend

(KFVS) - Our dry, mild pattern is set to continue through the weekend and into the first half of the upcoming week.
Today will be sunny and mild, with highs a degree or two warmer than on Friday.
Moisture will begin to increase a bit tonight and Sunday bringing more clouds, higher humidity levels and even an isolated light shower or two.
Temps will remain well above normal Sunday and even into Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday and Tuesday temps may get close to 80 in some of our southern counties.
A cold front is still expected to move through the area late Tuesday.
A few showers or even a thunderstorm could develop Tuesday afternoon or evening.
Behind the front it will be cooler and less humid, but the overall pattern looks to remain moderate even into the end of next week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.