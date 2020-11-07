Local Black-owned chocolatier named on Oprah’s list of favorites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oprah’s list of “Favorite Things for 2020” officially dropped Friday, and a designer chocolate made in Memphis made the list.
A majority of Oprah’s picks this year come from black-owned businesses.
She describes the turtles made by award-winning Memphis chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix as decadent.
His “Perfect Turtle Gift Set” is, according to Oprah, really the perfect gift.
The gift set is made up of four dark chocolate cashew and four milk chocolate pecan turtles handcrafted daily at his shop on Madison in the Medical Arts District.
Phillip Ashley luxury chocolates have been served at the Emmys, Grammys and Oscars and sold in high-end retailers like Neiman Marcus and Horchow.
But making Oprah’s list of favorite things, says the chef, tops his list of honors.
“I’ve not spoken to her or anything. It’s all been the Oprah Magazine. So, which they’ve been great and fantastic featuring us on the website and social media and that sort of thing. But no, I’ve not had a chance to speak to Oprah. If I do, I’ll let you know,” Rix said as he laughed.
The Perfect Turtle Gift Set comes with eight turtles and costs 69 dollars. Each turtle is 4 ounces.
Oprah’s advice? Cut it into quarters before you eat it.
Enter the code word “Oprah” when you order, and you’ll get 20 percent off.
