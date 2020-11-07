Fort D gets a new roof

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department is celebrating the completion of a new roof project at Fort D Historic Site.
This weekend they held a soft opening by opening up the building and grounds to the public to see the new additions including the new roof, a new flagpole and a new sign.
Fort D is the site of a Civil War era earthworks compound that overlooks the Mississippi River. It’s a site accepted on the National Register of Historic Places and is home to war re-enactments and other displays.
One re-enactor shared his thoughts on why it’s important to improve upon this building and keep the history alive.
“To keep history alive and not let it go away,” Andrew Porter said. “Let everyone know that it was the Civil War, it was fought and it was here. It was in Missouri and everywhere else in the United States.”
A family visited from Kansas City to check out the site as well.
“We like to come and get the history also,” Doug Dahman said. “We like to re-enact on the other side of the state. So we try to take in as much history as we can so we can help support the hobby.”
A ribbon cutting event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. where Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox will provide a welcome message and Scott House, a champion of Fort D for many years, will provide remarks.
