First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Our dry, mild pattern is set to continue through the weekend and into the first half of the upcoming week. Today will be sunny and mild, with highs a degree or two warmer than on Friday. Moisture will begin to increase a bit tonight and Sunday bringing more clouds, higher humidity levels and even an isolated light shower or two…but temps will remain well above normal Sunday and even into Monday and Tuesday. In fact on Monday and Tuesday temps may get close to record territory, as some of our southern counties may get close to 80°!