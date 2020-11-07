First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Our unusually warm pattern will continue for a few more days, although we will start to pick up some increasing moisture starting tonight. Higher dew points and more clouds will move in from the south overnight. This will keep overnight temps mostly above 50….but we could actually end up with some sprinkles or drizzle here and there tonight into early Sunday. Sunshine looks to break through by tomorrow afternoon, however, resulting in highs back in the 70s. Warm temps will continue Monday and Tuesday…in fact near-record highs of 75 to 80 are likely!