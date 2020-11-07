First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Our unusually warm pattern will continue for a few more days, although we will start to pick up some increasing moisture starting tonight. Higher dew points and more clouds will move in from the south overnight. This will keep overnight temps mostly above 50….but we could actually end up with some sprinkles or drizzle here and there tonight into early Sunday. Sunshine looks to break through by tomorrow afternoon, however, resulting in highs back in the 70s. Warm temps will continue Monday and Tuesday…in fact near-record highs of 75 to 80 are likely!
Our cold front is still on track to move through as a weakening system Tuesday evening. Should still be enough moisture and instability for a line of showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Behind this Pacific front, it will be drier and cooler (but not cold) starting Wednesday thru the following weekend. Some models are showing another weak system next Saturday, but that is not a certainty at this time
