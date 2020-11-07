Financial help decrease for veterans in Buddy Poppy donations due to COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A handful of volunteers were out at various stores in and around Cape Girardeau on Friday and Saturday handing out Buddy Poppies for donations.
This is an effort made by the VFW Post 3838 where they give out small flowers called “Buddy Poppies” to gather some donations to help veteran services.
Since 1922, the VFW of the United States have conducted an annual distribution of these Buddy Poppy flowers to help veterans with bills, home maintenance, repairs and so on through veteran programs.
More than 12 million dollars are raised each year through distributions across the country, however, local VFW leaders have seen a drop in donations due to COVID-19 and having less money donated and less volunteers.
VFW Post 3838 Post Quartermaster James Colyer said a lot of people don’t see a lot of relief they do.
“For example, this last month, we had a Korean War veteran who had a hole in his roof and didn’t have the finances to replace it,” Colyer said. “We worked with a local construction company and Roofers Mart here in town to get some of the materials and we got his roof repaired for him.”
Colyer said the lack of volunteers and money from COVID-19 hit them harder than they thought.
“This year we had fewer volunteers due to COVID, people scared to go out and that kind of thing,” Colyer said. “We’re just hoping we can getting what we can get so we can keep helping our area veterans that need it.”
If you would like to participate in donating, you can send a check to the VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau or visit their website here https://www.vfwpost3838.org/ and make a donation.
“We’d like to thank the people that allowed us to hand out Buddy Poppies today and without their support and the volunteers support, we couldn’t get it done today,” VFW Post 3838 Senior Vice Commander Scott Bryan Smith said.
