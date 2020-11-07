Egyptian Health Dept. reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | November 7, 2020 at 11:21 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 11:21 AM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on November 7, 2020, of 24 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Female: two in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, one demographics unknown-case status in progress

o Male: one under the age of five, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s

Gallatin County

o Female: one in their 20s, one in their 50s

o Male: one demographics unknown- case status in progress

White County

o Female: two in their 40s, three in their 50s

o Male: one in their 60s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 837 lab confirmed positives, including 17 deaths.

White County has had a total of 367 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 154 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

