Egyptian Health Dept. reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on November 7, 2020, of 24 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Female: two in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, one demographics unknown-case status in progress
o Male: one under the age of five, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s
Gallatin County
o Female: one in their 20s, one in their 50s
o Male: one demographics unknown- case status in progress
White County
o Female: two in their 40s, three in their 50s
o Male: one in their 60s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 837 lab confirmed positives, including 17 deaths.
White County has had a total of 367 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 154 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.