Cape Parks and Recreation hold huge garage sale

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape GIrardeau Parks and Recreation held a huge Fall garage sale filling up the Osage building.
On hand were roughly 130 vendors, more than 80 tables and hundreds of people in attendance.
People we talked with say it was a great way to be able to get out and find some things they desired.
“People can get out and they can shop and visit,” James Eaves said. “There’s a lot of selection here. You got just about anything you think you might need.”
Even vendors benefit by making some extra money with sales.
However, one lady we spoke to took it upon herself to take all of her proceeds to help out a local humane society. She said she just wanted to help the animals.
“That’s a no brainer. It’s excellent because all the items that we have is for the shelter and it doesn’t always have to be pet related,” Brenda Brown said. “So the public that comes out here and buys things they need and it benefits the animals at the same time...100 percent.”
The Fall Garage Sale lasted only 4 hours from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.
