What you need to know Nov. 6

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, November 6.
There will be plenty of sunshine today and through the weekend.
Overnight clouds moved out of the Heartland.
Clear skies allowed morning temperatures to dip into the low to mid 40s. Some isolated areas could see wake-up temps in the upper 30s.
This afternoon will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight, temps will be dropping into the mid-40s by Saturday morning.
The weekend is looking sunny, warm and dry.
Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Rain and a few thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday as a cold front pushes into the Heartland.
After the front moves out, cool air will drop temps into the 50s.
More rain is possible by the end of next week.
- A man authorities in Dunklin County considered armed and dangerous is in police custody.
- Ballot counting for the presidential election continues in several key states. It could be several more days for the vote count to conclude.
- President Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits in several states trying to halt the ballot counting process, making unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.
- U.S. employers may have slowed their hiring in October for a fourth straight month with confirmed viral cases reaching record levels and the loss of government aid deepening the hardships for many.
- The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low near zero Thursday and signaled its readiness to do more if needed to support an economy under threat from a worsening coronavirus pandemic.
- The Missouri Office of Workforce Development has a creative way to help unemployed Missourian’s find the right job.
- Next month, a few medical marijuana dispensaries will be open for business in southeast Missouri.
- The Shawnee National Forest is offering Christmas Tree permits online beginning November 9.
- Carbondale is hosting a virtual meeting to answer questions about the grant to build the Southern Illinois Multi-Modal Station.
- Election officials in several states said they are worried about the safety of their staffs amid a stream of threats and gatherings of angry protesters outside their doors, drawn by President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud in the race for the White House.
- A mother reveals her secret to making white gravy.
- A pilot had to be rescued from their small plane after it crashed into a tree in Lincoln County, Mo.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.