What you need to know Nov. 6
November 6, 2020

First Alert Weather

There will be plenty of sunshine today and through the weekend.

Overnight clouds moved out of the Heartland.

Clear skies allowed morning temperatures to dip into the low to mid 40s. Some isolated areas could see wake-up temps in the upper 30s.

This afternoon will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight, temps will be dropping into the mid-40s by Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking sunny, warm and dry.

Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Rain and a few thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday as a cold front pushes into the Heartland.

After the front moves out, cool air will drop temps into the 50s.

More rain is possible by the end of next week.

