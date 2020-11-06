Sen. McConnell discusses GOP wins in Ky., 2nd stimulus package; no comments on presidential election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held a news conference in Frankfort to discuss the growth of the Kentucky Republican Party on Friday morning, November 6.
Before taking questions from the media, Sen. McConnell said he was encouraged about the “stunning dramatic comeback in the economy” after the Labor Department said the unemployment rate fell to 6.9 percent from 7.9 percent in September.
McConnell said the economic news will recommend a smaller and “highly targeted” COVID-19 stimulus package.
A plan the senator has supported since the summer.
McConnell then addressed the election turnout in Kentucky with Republicans gaining control of rural districts and making strides in some suburban districts.
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers and Kentucky Speaker of the House David Osborne joined McConnell in the discussion.
Both Stivers and Osborne expressed they were pleased with the turnout.
The GOP could pick up more seats in the House after races too close to call become final.
Voter turnout in Kentucky was 59.36 percent with 2,116,390 ballots cast. There are 3,565,428 registered voters in Kentucky.
When the Republican leaders opened up the discussion for questions from the media, Sen. McConnell would not answer questions pertaining to the presidential race.
Question after question, McConnell kept telling the journalists his thoughts on the current ballot counting and President Trump’s claims about voter fraud was addressed in a tweet he posted earlier on Friday morning.
He stated he was not going to say anything further except what was on his Twitter account, that he does have faith in the Electoral College and he has had several conversations with Trump since the election but would not elaborate any further.
Below is what McConnell tweeted on Friday.
