1st COVID-19 death, 18 new cases reported in Reynolds Co., Mo.

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Center reported the county’s first COVID-19 related death on Thursday, November 5.
The health center also announced 18 additional individuals have tested positive for the virus.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 174.
Health center staff is working in the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts who were possibly exposed. If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to them and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
Currently there are 38 patients in isolation in Reynolds County.
A total of 1,186 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
The health department urged the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions.
If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for further guidance.
