Sikeston kindergarten center, Southeast Elem. to stop in-person classes for 2 weeks

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Kindergarten Center and Southeast Elementary will close to in-person learning for two weeks starting on Monday, November 9.
According to a release to parents, the administration said they are closing the schools due to having too many staff members absent, and the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
According to the school district, classes will resume for face-to-face instruction on Monday, Nov. 30 because of Thanksgiving week.
During the closure, students will use Google classroom and/or paper packets.
Parents and guardians of the Kindergarten Center and Southeast Elementary students may pick up breakfast and lunch daily from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for their students starting on Monday, Nov. 9.
The buildings, including all common areas will be cleaned and disinfected.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.