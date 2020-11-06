Sikeston kindergarten center, Southeast Elem. to stop in-person classes for 2 weeks

According to the school district, classes will resume for face-to-face instruction on Monday, Nov. 30 because of Thanksgiving week. (Source: pixabay)
By Amber Ruch | November 6, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 5:16 PM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Kindergarten Center and Southeast Elementary will close to in-person learning for two weeks starting on Monday, November 9.

According to a release to parents, the administration said they are closing the schools due to having too many staff members absent, and the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to the school district, classes will resume for face-to-face instruction on Monday, Nov. 30 because of Thanksgiving week.

During the closure, students will use Google classroom and/or paper packets.

Parents and guardians of the Kindergarten Center and Southeast Elementary students may pick up breakfast and lunch daily from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for their students starting on Monday, Nov. 9.

The buildings, including all common areas will be cleaned and disinfected.

