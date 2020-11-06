S7HD reports 60 new COVID-19 cases; 4 counties at orange warning level

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Alexander County has eight new cases, Hardin County has three, Johnson County has 23 new cases, Massac County has 13, Pope County has one, Pulaski County has two, and Union County has nine.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 2063 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven regions.
There are currently 735 active cases in the region.
Four of the six counties are at the orange warning level due to the increased level of cases.
The counties include:
- Alexander County had 561 potential new cases (based on 34 positive cases) per 100,000 reported.
- The test positivity percentage for the county was 20.1% out of 164 tests.
- Johnson County had 425 potential new cases (based on 53 positive cases) per 100,000 reported.
- The test positivity percentage for the county was 13.3% out of 436 tests.
- Massac County had 128 potential new cases (based on 18 positive cases) per 100,000 reported.
- The test positivity percentage for the county was 10.2% out of 166 tests.
- Pulaski County had 220 potential new cases (based on 12 positive cases) per 100,000 reported.
- The test positivity percentage for the county was 8.6% out of 163 tests.
Southern Seven confirms 28 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Currently, there are 1299 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
Southern Seven reports 26 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
