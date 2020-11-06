Reward offer doubled for Carbondale homicide suspect

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department has doubled the reward offer for information on the whereabouts of Olando Terrel “TJ” Sheron, Jr.
The reward is now $5,000.
Police consider Sheron Jr. armed and dangerous.
Sheron Jr. is described as 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators said Sheron Jr. has ties in southeast Missouri communities such as Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, in Lake St. Louis, Missouri, in Parchment Michigan, in Chicago and in Mississippi where he might be staying with family of his maternal grandfather.
A nationwide homicide warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Sheron Jr., is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting behind the Hanger 9 bar on November 3, 2019.
According to Carbondale Police, 27-year-old Keon Lavonte Cooper was shot multiple times and died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Two other shooting suspects, Thomas Evans Jr. and Tyren Johnson, have been arrested in connection with the homicide investigation.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sheron Jr. or about the shooting is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.
