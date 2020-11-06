Record in Cape Girardeau Co. for number of new daily cases COVID-19 with 130 on Friday

Record in Cape Girardeau Co. for number of new daily cases COVID-19 with 130 on Friday
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, November 6. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Amber Ruch | November 6, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 4:58 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 6, including one additional death.

That’s a new record for the number of daily cases in the county.

The newly reported death in the county was a man in his 70s.

The total number of cases in the county, as of Friday, was 3,516.

The center also reported a total of 2,929 recoveries and 54 deaths.

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, November 6.
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, November 6. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)

In long-term care facilities in the county, the center reported a total of 294 cases, 225 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
Cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.