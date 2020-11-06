Record in Cape Girardeau Co. for number of new daily cases COVID-19 with 130 on Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 6, including one additional death.
That’s a new record for the number of daily cases in the county.
The newly reported death in the county was a man in his 70s.
The total number of cases in the county, as of Friday, was 3,516.
The center also reported a total of 2,929 recoveries and 54 deaths.
In long-term care facilities in the county, the center reported a total of 294 cases, 225 recoveries and 40 deaths.
