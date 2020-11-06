3rd highest number of new daily cases of COVID-19 reported in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,302 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 6.
This is the third highest number of new daily cases.
KDPH also reported 10 new deaths.
This brings the total number of deaths to 1,544. The total number of cases of COVID-19, as of Friday, was 117,505 and the total number of recoveries was 20,926.
Current hospitalizations include 1,153 patients, with 299 people in the ICU and 158 on ventilators.
As of Friday, a total of 2,336,131 tests for the virus had been conducted in the state.
The positivity rate on Friday was 6.77 percent.
You can click here to see the list of new red zone counties. Governor Andy Beshear said Thursday’s 80 red zone counties should follow the recommendations Monday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 15.
