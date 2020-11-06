Poplar Bluff angler receives certification for world-record catch

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff angler received certification for his world-record catch on April 1.
Back in April, Tyler Goodale caught a new state-record spotted sucker.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the 5-pound, 4-ounce fish not only broke the previous state record, a 3-pound, 10-ounce fish caught in 2014 also by Goodale, but also qualified for the world record.
Goodale was fishing at Duck Creek Conservation Area when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method.
MDC staff verified the fish’s weight using a certified scale at its Southeast Regional Office in Cape Girardeau. This was the fifth state record fish of 2020.
Goodale was familiar with spotted sucker because he spent time researching them with MDC as a volunteer.
“I’ve put a lot of homework into this species and I’ve put in a lot of time,” he explained in April. “They always spawn in April and always spawn in the west side of the pool. They’re a temperamental fish and not that easy to catch. You really need to know what to look for. You only have about a five-to-ten second window once you present them with bait.”
Goodale said he’s enjoyed fishing at Duck Creek for more than 30 years.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.