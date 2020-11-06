Phases 2 and 3 of Diverging Diamond proj. at Center Junction nearly finished

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation says drivers can expect some new traffic shifts at Center Junction on Monday and Tuesday, November 9-10.
The new traffic shifts include:
- Monday, Nov. 9 - Following the morning commuter rush, head-to-head traffic currently on southbound Route 61 will be shifted onto the new pavement from just east of the northbound I-55 off-ramp
- Tuesday, Nov. 10 - Northbound Rte. 61 lane closure will be moved from its current location east of Boulder Crest Dr. to just west of the drive for Cape Girardeau County Park North.
According to MoDOT, Phases 2 and 3 of the Diverging Diamond Project are nearly finished. Once they’re finished, all traffic will be shifted to its final configuration east of Interstate 55. Afterward, all traffic signals will be in operation at Veterans Memorial Drive allowing all turn movements.
