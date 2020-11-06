Paducah man arrested in connection to overnight crime spree

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to an overnight crime spree.
Jeremy L. Boggs, 29, of Paducah, was charged with receiving stolen property under/$10,000; two counts of third-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking auto $10,000 or more; theft by unlawful taking auto $500 or more; theft by unlawful taking firearm; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; first-degree burglary; first-degree wanton endangerment; three counts of tampering with physical evidence; speeding 20mph over limit; first-degree fleeing evading police (motor vehicle); operating ATV on roadway; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol; operating a motor vehicle with an expire license; third-degree criminal mischief; three counts of first-degree criminal mischief; and resisting arrest.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of Rosewood Drive around 1:11 a.m. on Friday, November 6 for a complaint of a theft of a motor vehicle.
The victim told deputies they heard a noise outside of their home and saw a man stealing their work truck.
Deputies say they found a side-by-side utility vehicle in the yard with an attached trailer that did not belong to the victim. They learned the Paducah Police Department was working a utility vehicle theft from the area of Exit Four.
Paducah police were able to identify the utility vehicle as the one that was recently stolen. Deputies searched the area, but said the thief and truck were not in the area.
Around 2:18 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Jones Road and Husbands Road for a complaint of a stolen four wheeler.
The homeowner told deputies they went outside and saw a man stealing a 2020 CanAm all-terrain vehicle. The victim also noticed that a handgun was missing from the scene.
At 3:06 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the area of Hardmoney Road. Deputies were told while they were on their way to the scene that shots had been fired.
When they arrived, deputies learned the property owner approached the suspect who was stealing items from an attached garage. They said the suspect ran to an all-terrain vehicle and tried to leave the scene.
According to deputies, the property owner chased him in a vehicle and the suspect fired several shots at the property owner. The property owner was not injured.
Law enforcement officers from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Graves County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive search and followed the suspect off-and-on in the Hardmoney Rd. area of McCracken County. They said the suspect drove behind houses and in fields to try to elude them.
At around 5:40 a.m., deputies spotted the four wheeler on Hardmoney Rd. and gave chase. They say the chase continued onto Bonds Road and reached speeds upwards of 75 miles per hour.
According to deputies, the suspect failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection of Bonds Rd. and Oaks Rd. The all-terrain vehicle left the road at a high rate of speed and hit a tree.
The suspect, Jeremy Boggs, was taken into custody after a brief struggle. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries and later released. He was then taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the all-terrain vehicle that Boggs was driving was the one stolen on Jones Road.
When they returned to the scene of the crime at Jones Road, they found what appeared to be the roof of a truck in a nearby pond.
Detectives called for divers from the McCracken County Rescue Squad and the truck stolen from Rosewood was recovered from the pond.
According to detectives, they also learned Boggs has an extensive drug and theft history. He is presently out on bond in Marshall County for trafficking in a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be sentenced in that case on November 10.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Paducah Police Department, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the McCracken County Rescue Squad and numerous towing companies.
