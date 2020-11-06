Paducah man arrested in connection to overnight crime spree

Jeremy L. Boggs, 29, of Paducah, was charged with receiving stolen property under/$10,000; two counts of third-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking auto $10,000 or more; theft by unlawful taking auto $500 or more; theft by unlawful taking firearm; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; first-degree burglary; first-degree wanton endangerment; three counts of tampering with physical evidence; speeding 20mph over limit; first-degree fleeing evading police (motor vehicle); operating ATV on roadway; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol; operating a motor vehicle with an expire license; third-degree criminal mischief; three counts of first-degree criminal mischief; and resisting arrest.