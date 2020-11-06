Mo. Dept. of Conservation stocks Heartland ponds with trout

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation stocked a few Heartland ponds with more than 5,000 rainbow trout.
This happens once a year around the first of November for anglers to catch and release during the winter.
“Stocking trout during the winter months is a good opportunity for communities to get out and enjoy the outdoors.”
Conservation team leader Salvador Mondragon has been stocking some southeast Missouri lakes with plenty of trout.
"In Farmington, we’ll be stocking Geyson Lake, which will get 1,300 fish. Perryville will be stocking Legion Lake which will get 3,600 fish.
Almost 2,000 rainbow trout were stocked in Rotary Lake earlier this week and local fisherman say fishing has been better since the lake has been restocked
“Fishing’s been great here. Because they’ve put trout in them. And people’s been catching them left and right," said Jackson fisherman Jerry Walker, who had been fishing all day.
“People have been catching them left and right. There’s about 15 or 20 people at the lake.”
“During the month of November, December and January it’s catch and release only," Mondrago said. "So, people can go out and catch fish and release them back into the water.”
The winter trout fishing program lasts until February 1, 2021 and from that date onward, anglers can harvest their fish.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.