Jackson County Health Department reports 50 new cases of COVID-19; new one day record

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County Health Department was notified of 50 Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, setting a new one day record for the county.
The last single-day record was 49.
There are 216 active cases are currently being managed, another record high.
To date, there have been 1,802 confirmed cases in the county, including 27 related deaths, a death reported by IDPH today was incorrectly attributed to Jackson County. IDPH will correct the matter.
Fourteen individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,559 individuals.
