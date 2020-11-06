Historic religious site in Perryville celebrates 100 years

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Association of the Miraculous Medal is about to celebrate its historic grotto that will be 100 years old November 11.
“We think it’s going to be more special now, because people will take their own time and come at their own pace and come out here and celebrate in their own way.”
Don Fulford, the president and CEO of the Association of the Miraculous Medal, said he’s hoping the faithful choose to visit the grotto built in honor Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal throughout the week of its anniversary.
“We were going to have everybody out to the grotto on its 100th anniversary,” Fulford said.
Due to the pandemic, a large gathering won’t happen, but Fulford said a small, private rededication ceremony will be streamed online.
Still, many are choosing to see the site for themselves.
“They’ve been coming out here because its outside, its beautiful, its naturally socially distant and they can come out here and reflect and pray and just do their thing,” Fulford said.
People like Suzette Schilling and Jenni Wheeler said they like to visit the grotto in their free time.
“I just have an opportunity to come out here, I’m retired now so I take time and it usually takes me half an hour to walk it and its just a good little exercise plus I usually meet a lot of nice people when I’m out here,” Suzette Schilling said.
“I’ve always felt very comfortable coming out here and enjoying this beautiful place that I treasure that is so close to my home,” Jenni Wheeler said.
Fulford also said he hopes people from all walks of faith will join in the virtual celebration.
You can watch the livestream of the Grotto’s rededication on the Association of the Miraculous Medal’s social media pages.
