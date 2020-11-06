Heartland pharmacy now offers rapid COVID test

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland pharmacy is now offering a faster coronavirus test.
John’s Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau said the tests are the same used by thousands of health care providers across the country.
Many COVID-19 test results can take 3 to 5 days, however, Co-owner, Abe Funk, said these new tests give results in just 15 minutes.
“The greatest benefit that we have seen is a decrease in stress of people not knowing if they have it or not, and also, productivity at work. Many employers are interested in doing this for their employees because they’re losing valuable productivity,” said Funk.
The rapid tests are available by appointment only and cost 125 dollars.
At the moment John’s Pharmacy is accepting cash only payments.
The pharmacy cannot bill insurance companies for the testing.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.