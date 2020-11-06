Gov. Pritzker tested, in isolation after possible exposure to COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is in isolation and is being tested after a possible exposure to COVID-19.
According to the governor’s office, they were notified on Friday afternoon, November 6 of a recent exposure to COVID-19. The exposure was the result of an “external meeting” with the governor on Monday in a large conference room in the governor’s office.
Governor Pritzker was tested on Friday and his results will be made public when available.
The governor’s office said in a release they are currently conducting contact tracing and following all necessary health protocols.
