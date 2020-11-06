Ill. releases new contact tracing data showing COVID-19 outbreak, potential exposure locations

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker held a briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6.
New contact tracing data
On Friday, state public officials released COVID-19 contact tracing data. It included information related to outbreaks and exposure locations, as well as school-level data in both categories. You can click here to see all of the newly released data.
The statewide data represents all data submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health by the 97 certified local health departments.
Region 5 of Illinois' Restore Illinois Mitigation Plan includes Heartland counties: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson.
Starting on Friday, the state will publish data representing outbreaks and exposure locations for cases of COVID-19. It will be updated on a weekly basis.
According to IDPH, the location of an outbreak is more difficult to identify than the location of an exposure. In the first batch of released data, an outbreak is defined as five or more cases that are linked to a specific setting during a 14-day period. Linked cases must be from different households and not already connected from other sources. While certain settings like a college campus, a factory, or group home make it easier to determine an outbreak, most establishments that are frequented by the public, like restaurants or grocery stores, are harder to determine as the setting of an outbreak.
Exposure data is gathered by contact tracers who ask individuals to recall places and businesses they visited in the 14 days preceding the onset of their symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test. Most individuals will have more than one potential exposure location. Exposure data provides Illinois residents with information regarding where they are at the greatest risk for catching COVID-19.
According to the new contact tracing data, the largest percentage of outbreaks in Region 5, at 23.1 percent, occur in churches, temples or other religious locations. The next highest is a tie at 11.5 percent between factories/manufacturers, colleges/universities, correctional facilities and group homes.
According to data, the largest percentage of cases in Region 5 broken down by potential exposure locations is a hospital or clinic. That is 16.1 percent. The next highest is restaurants/bars at 9.51 percent, schools at 8.93 percent and workplaces other than an office at 8.93 percent.
According to health leaders, one of the challenges with contact tracing is the public’s reluctance to answer a phone call from a number they don’t recognize. To make it easier for Illinois residents to identify when a contact tracer is calling, all calls made by contact tracers will have the caller ID “IL COVID HELP.”
To provide further clarity into how the virus is impacting places of learning, the state is now making school specific data collected from contact tracing efforts publicly available online. The data is broken down by individual schools, counties and three age groups: 5-11 years, 12-17 years, and 18-22 years.
Individual schools and local health departments remain the most accurate and immediate source of data, which will then get reported by local health departments to IDPH.
School districts are required to notify guardians of potential exposure to COVID-19.
Illinois cases of COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,376 new COVID-19 cases and 49 additional deaths on Friday, November 6.
Of the additional deaths reported, the following were in southern Illinois: a man in his 60s from Jackson County an a woman in her 70s from Wayne County.
IDPH reports that 4,090 COVID-19 patients are in Illinois hospitals. Of these patients, 786 were in the ICU and 339 were on ventilators.
A total of 465,540 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 10,079 deaths.
Currently, 8,215,129 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 30, 2020 – November 5, 2020 is 11.1 percent.
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, starting on November 6, 2020 and going forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined.
A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria and is epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once.
Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately.
Seventy-five counties, plus the city of Chicago, are currently reported at a warning level: Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Chicago, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Cook, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Iroquois, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Madison, Marion, Mason, Massac, McHenry, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago and Woodford.
