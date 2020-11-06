Ill. releases new contact tracing data showing COVID-19 outbreak, potential exposure locations

According to IDPH, the location of an outbreak is more difficult to identify than the location of an exposure. In the first batch of released data, an outbreak is defined as five or more cases that are linked to a specific setting during a 14-day period. Linked cases must be from different households and not already connected from other sources. While certain settings like a college campus, a factory, or group home make it easier to determine an outbreak, most establishments that are frequented by the public, like restaurants or grocery stores, are harder to determine as the setting of an outbreak.