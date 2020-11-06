First Alert: Weekend looking sunny, warm

(KFVS) - There will be plenty of sunshine today and through the weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says temperatures tonight will be dropping into the mid-40s by Saturday morning.
The weekend is looking sunny, warm and dry.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm. We will see high temperatures reach the middle 70s across much of the Heartland, with some of our southern counties approaching 80 degrees. A few more clouds will increase across the Heartland Saturday night keeping temperatures much warmer tomorrow night.
Sunday will start off cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. By the afternoon hours, we will see partly-cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs will reach the middle 70s.
More rain is possible by the end of next week.
