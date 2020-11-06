First Alert Friday Forecast

It still looks as though our next ‘weather change’ will occur about Tuesday or Tuesday night as a moderately strong cold front moves through. This should bring at least a band of showers…and will be followed by cooler and less humid conditions for the rest of the week….although another weak system may bring a few showers again by about Friday or Friday night. One wild card will be tropical storm Eta, which may eventually drift back into the southeastern U.S. next week….but the direct effects of Eta should stay to our east.