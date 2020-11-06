First Alert Friday Forecast

Our dry, mild pattern is set to continue today and through the upcoming weekend, although southerly breezes will begin to blow in slowly increasing humidity levels. Today and tonight…and even tomorrow….look to remain mainly clear. Highs today should make it to the low to mid 70s…with lows overnight dropping back into the 40s. Saturday and Sunday look to be even warmer….and a bit more humid…with highs in the mid to even upper 70s. By Sunday increasing clouds and even an isolated shower look possible…but temps (even at night) will remain well above average.
It still looks as though our next ‘weather change’ will occur about Tuesday or Tuesday night as a moderately strong cold front moves through. This should bring at least a band of showers…and will be followed by cooler and less humid conditions for the rest of the week….although another weak system may bring a few showers again by about Friday or Friday night. One wild card will be tropical storm Eta, which may eventually drift back into the southeastern U.S. next week….but the direct effects of Eta should stay to our east.
