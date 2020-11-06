Fantastic weekend ahead for the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. It was a very pleasant afternoon across the area and this evening looks to be calm and quiet as well. Temperatures during the evening hours will fall through the 50s. Lows by morning will drop into the middle 40s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm. We wills see high temperatures reach the middle 70s across much of the Heartland with some of our southern counties approaching 80 degrees. A few more clouds will increase across the Heartland Saturday night keeping temperatures much warmer tomorrow night.
Sunday will start off cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. By the afternoon hours we will see partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs will reach the middle 70s.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.