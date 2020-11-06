Egyptian Health Department reports 2 new COVID related deaths; 52 new cases

Egyptian Health Department reports 2 new COVID related deaths; 52 new cases
COVID-19 graphic (Source: WIS)
By Ashley Smith | November 6, 2020 at 4:29 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 4:33 PM

.SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of two Saline County residents have died due to COVID-19, and 52 new cases of COVID-19.

White County has 11 new cases, and Saline County has 41.

Saline County has had a total of 822 lab confirmed positives, including 17 deaths.

White County has had a total of 361 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 151 lab-confirmed positives, including two deaths.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.