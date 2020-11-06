COVID-19 rapid testing available in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rapid testing for COVID-19 will be available to the general public.
The tests will be available upon request and will be administered for a fee of $125.
Testing is available by appointment Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Appointments may be scheduled by calling John’s Pharmacy at 573-803-5052.
They said it is a cash-only test at this time. They are currently not able to bill insurance, Medicare or Medicaid.
According to John’s Pharmacy, positive and negative test results will be available within 15 minutes using the BD Veritor Plus System for Rapid Detection.
The system is currently in use at more than 25,000 hospitals, clinician offices, urgent care centers and retail pharmacies in all 50 states.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.