Clear Skies & The 40s This Morning

Clear skies this morning with many areas seeing temperatures in the low to mid 40s. A few isolated spots will see the upper 30s. Sunny skies through today with high temperatures in the low 70s by the afternoon. Sky conditions will be clear tonight with temps dropping into the mid-40s by Saturday morning.
Heading into this weekend, plan for more warm weather with the mid 70s for high temps. We will stay dry this weekend.
Early next week, a cold front will bring rain and a few thunderstorms Tuesday. After that front, cool air in the 50s arrive by mid-week. More rain could be likely near the end of next week.
-Lisa
