City of Perryville launches smartphone app

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Perryville can now pay utility bills, report concerns, and much more on their very own phone app made specifically for the city.
City leaders decided it was a good time to create it because their website just got updated too.
The app, called Perryville Mo, mirrors the city’s website and the city administrator says its all about convenience.
“We looked at what our website, the most popular places to go where, and then we put all of those buttons at the touch of a fingertip," Brent Buerck said.
Perryville residents can also view what movies are playing at the park center and sign up for parks and recreation events.
The app is free to download and is available both in the app store and google play store.
