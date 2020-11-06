CBS Christmas classics: Frosty, Rudolph return

Your favorite holiday classics will air on CBS and KFVS12. (Source: CBS)
By Amber Ruch | November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 11:00 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Who’s ready for some Christmas classics?

You can find them right here on KFVS12!

Frosty the Snowman will air on Friday, Nov. 27 on KFVS12.
On Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. CT, Frosty the Snowman, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship.

Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).

Later that same evening, at 7:30 p.m. CT, there’s still more magic as Frosty Returns to continue his adventure and skate on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire and Legend of the Lost Tribe will both air on Saturday, Nov. 28.
The next evening, Saturday, Nov. 28, the animated special Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire airs from 7-7:30 p.m. CT.

Robbie (voiced by Ben Stiller) must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa (voiced by Jim Belushi).

Then, following from 7:30-8 p.m. CT, Robbie (Stiller) battles Blitzen (voiced by Hugh Grant) in an effort to stop his nemesis’s launch of a reindeer theme park in Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe.

Britney Spears, James Woods, Leah Remini and Jerry Stiller are among the additional stars to lend their voices.

A musical holiday special, The Story of Santa Claus, will also air on Nov. 28.
Wrapping up the evening’s animated fun, The Story of Santa Claus airs from 8-9 p.m. CT.

This musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker (voiced by Ed Asner) whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas. The voices of Betty White and Tim Curry are also featured.

For the 56th consecutive year, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer will air on CBS and KFVS 12.
Finally, on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 7-8 p.m. CT, the legendary Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer for the 56th consecutive year.

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.

