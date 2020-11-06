Burglary suspect caught after early morning search

Burglary suspect caught after early morning search
McCracken and Graves County deputies searched an area near the county-line for a burglary suspect. (Source: Pexels)
By Marsha Heller | November 6, 2020 at 7:27 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 3:34 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken and Graves County deputies searched an area near the county-line for a burglary suspect.

Shortly after searching the Hardmoney Road area, deputies reported that the suspect had been captured.

Just before 6 a.m. on Friday, November 6, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office told residents in the Hardmoney Road area to be on the lookout for a man with blonde hair wearing camouflage clothing.

The man had been reportedly last seen on a four-wheeler between Hardmoney Road and McNeil Road

The sheriff’s office said the man was a suspect in a burglary and urged the public not to approach him, but to call 911.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.