Bi-County Health Department reports 56 new COVID-19 cases
(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Ashley Smith | November 6, 2020 at 3:19 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 3:19 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 56 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Franklin County has 23 new cases and Williamson County has 33 new cases.

There have been a total of 2,317 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 1,256 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 66 deaths in Williamson County and 13 deaths in Franklin County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 1,362 have recovered in Williamson County and 702 have recovered in Franklin County.

