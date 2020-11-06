Baptist Health Paducah changes visitor policy due to an increase in COVID-19 cases

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health in Paducah has changed their visitor policy due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.
Visitation will be limited to one visitor per day, for most patients, starting Nov. 9.
Visitation hours have changed to 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. 9 p.m. daily.
“We appreciate the community’s continued understanding and cooperation as the numbers continue to rise in our region,” said Chris Roty, Baptist Health Paducah president.
Anyone who enters a Baptist Health facility must wear a mask at all times, and be subject to a COVID-19 screening, including having a temperature taken.
Exceptions will be made for the NICU, which will allow one or both parents/partners, and end-of-life patients, who can receive one to two visitors with approval.
Two support people also may accompany expectant mothers to Labor and Delivery.
Visitors are not allowed in the Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center, including infusion, radiation therapy and outpatient oncology clinics, based on the infection risk of oncology patients.
Those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms should not visit. Those under age 16 may not visit at this time.
Highly encouraged is communication with hospitalized loved ones by using personal communication devices to talk, text, or videoconference.
