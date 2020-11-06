Ballard Co. School Dist. to remain on all-virtual instruction week of Nov. 9

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The school district said it will remain on all-virtual instruction through the end of the week of November 13.
School leaders said this is due to the number of quarantined staff.
Also, for the safety of students and families, school leaders decided to suspend all district athletic activities for the week, including both games and practices.
“Our decision on instruction is based solely on whether we have enough staff available to safely and adequately teach, transport and feed or students,” said Dr. Casey Allen, Ballard County School District superintendent. “This week, we’ve been hit particularly hard with instructional staff members on quarantine. Again, we’ve been lucky - our transportation and food service staff, at least for now, remains at full strength.”
Dr. Allen said the district would return to a hybrid instruction model as soon as enough staff were available.
“One large group of students has been quarantined from possible exposure at a school-related activity, but not from a classroom infection,” Dr. Allen said. “We want to stress again how important it is for everyone follow all health and safety guidelines at home and outside of school: Stay home when you can, and when you go out into the community, please wear a mask and social distance – especially in a group setting. Wash your hands often, and if you’re having symptoms, please isolate as much as possible until you’ve had a chance to go to a healthcare provider or get test results.”
He reminded families that if they had trouble accessing online instruction to contact their child’s school as soon as possible by calling 270-665-8400.
