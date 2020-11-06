2 arrested after officer spots suspicious flashlight activity

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two young men are facing criminal charges after a Carbondale Police officer on patrol investigated a suspicious light in a parking lot early Friday morning.
At approximately 1:42 a.m. the police officer reported seeing two males with flashlights looking around a parking lot on the 1200 block of E. Grand Avenue.
The officer thought their actions were suspicious and inquired into the matter.
The two males were identified as Victor Riley, 19 of Percy, and Dexter Dunklin, 23 of Du Quoin.
During the investigation, police say both men were in possession of a gun and a controlled substance. Both were arrested.
Riley was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.
Dunklin was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
