Animal feed store redesigned to art gallery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A building that was once designed as a feed store for animals has now turned into a space that feeds the artistic soul.
The Forge Gallery in Cape Girardeau hosted the Fall Student Exhibition, highlighting the new space and the artwork of Southeast Missouri State University students.
The exhibition features art pieces by seven Southeast students with an emphasis on sculpture art.
Owner, Steve Watkins, said everyone in the community has been excited for when The Forge can host bigger events
“I think this area is an exciting area. I think you can come in and do things like this at a reasonable cost. And I think it’s close to everything. I think it’s just in a perfect location. I would love for this to be the art district in Cape.” said Watkins.
The exhibition is free and open to the public from November 6th to December 3rd.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.