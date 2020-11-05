46 year-old woman missing

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kimberly Bushard, a 46 year-old woman, is missing,
She was last spoken to around 1:55 p.m. on Nov. 5, at that time she seemed to be confused.
She is a 5′3″ tall, white female, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
It is possible she is in the area of Stewart County or Clarksville, Tenn. and driving a gray 2012 Ford Escape with Ohio license plate JBF1567.
If located, please contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621 or your local law enforcement agency.
