What you need to know Nov. 5

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, November 5.
Clouds are keeping wake-up temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s.
There will be peeks of sunshine this afternoon as clouds begin to decrease.
Rain is not expected.
Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Sunny and clear skies return on Friday.
Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s tomorrow and through the weekend.
A cold front on Tuesday will likely bring rain and few rumbles of thunder.
- Joe Biden stands on the brink of winning the presidency, needing to clinch just one more battleground state to defeat President Trump.
- The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits over vote counts in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
- Dozens of angry supporters of President Trump converged on vote-counting centers in Detroit and Phoenix and thousands of anti-Trump protesters demanding a complete tally of the ballots in the still-undecided election took to the streets in cities across the U.S.
- County clerks across the Heartland say the general election broke record highs with voter turnout.
- The search continues in Dunklin County for a man law enforcement consider armed and dangerous.
- Philadelphia’s district attorney vowed Wednesday to make his own decision about whether to charge two young officers in the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. and not to rely solely on the police investigation.
- People living in one Charleston, Mo. neighborhood say they have a rat problem coming from a condemned home.
- The Cape Girardeau Health Department is reporting 102 new COVID-19 cases in the county, the largest one day increase the county has seen.
- Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order to renew the state’s face coverings mandate for another 30 days
- The false claim, known on social media as #Sharpiegate, suggests that election officials in one Arizona county provided voters with Sharpie pens, which interfered with ballots being recorded.
- Southeast Missouri set a new record for adoptions this year.
- A North Dakota state House seat was won by a Republican candidate who died from COVID-19 before the election.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.